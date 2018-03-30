10 Years, 10 Photos: Adventures in the Canadian Rockies

Like many mountain dwellers here in the Canadian Rockies, I had my share of “seasons” working summer or winter jobs in various locations in Banff National Park before I finally put down some roots. My first, more permanent, move to Banff was in 2008. The town has provided the ultimate base for exploring for 10 years now.

Here are 10 highlights of one decade of adventure photography in the heart of the Canadian Rockies!

1. Frozen Kingdom

Mountaineering in Mt. Robson Provincial Park

2. Into the Blue

Booming Ice Chasm, Crowsnest Pass

3. A Skier’s Dream Ski touring at Lake O’Hara, Yoho National Park 4. Galactic Glide Paddling on Goat Pond, Kananaskis 5. Sunrise Splash Kayaking at Bow Lake, Banff National Park 6. Frozen Labyrinth Robson Glacier, Mt. Robson Provincial Park 7. Ridge Ramble Robson/Resplendent Ridge, Mt. Robson Provincial Park 8. Prisoner Ice climbing at Panther Falls, Banff National Park 9. In the Eye of the Aurora Ice climbing, Athabasca Glacier, Jasper National Park 10. Winter Drifter SUP at Vermilion Lakes, Banff National Park