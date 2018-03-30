10 Years, 10 Photos: Adventures in the Canadian Rockies

Like many mountain dwellers here in the Canadian Rockies, I had my share of “seasons” working summer or winter jobs in various locations in Banff National Park before I finally put down some roots. My first, more permanent, move to Banff was in 2008. The town has provided the ultimate base for exploring for 10 years now.

Here are 10 highlights of one decade of adventure photography in the heart of the Canadian Rockies!

1. Frozen Kingdom

Mountaineering in Mt. Robson Provincial Park

Frozen Kingdom, by Paul Zizka Photography

 

2. Into the Blue

Booming Ice Chasm, Crowsnest Pass

Into the Blue, by Paul Zizka Photography

3. A Skier’s Dream

Ski touring at Lake O’Hara, Yoho National Park

A Skier's Dream, by Paul Zizka Photography

4. Galactic Glide

Paddling on Goat Pond, Kananaskis

Galactic Glide, by Paul Zizka Photography

5. Sunrise Splash

Kayaking at Bow Lake, Banff National Park

Sunrise Splash, by Paul Zizka Photography

6. Frozen Labyrinth

Robson Glacier, Mt. Robson Provincial Park

Frozen Labyrinth, by Paul Zizka Photography

7. Ridge Ramble

Robson/Resplendent Ridge, Mt. Robson Provincial Park

Ridge Ramble, by Paul Zizka Photography

8. Prisoner

Ice climbing at Panther Falls, Banff National Park

Prisoner, by Paul Zizka Photography

 

9. In the Eye of the Aurora

Ice climbing, Athabasca Glacier, Jasper National Park

In The Eye of the Aurora, by Paul Zizka Photography

10. Winter Drifter

SUP at Vermilion Lakes, Banff National Park

Winter Drifter, by Paul Zizka Photography

  1. Eliza Waters

    Unbelievable images! I find myself shaking my head at your talent (and fortitude) for capturing these amazing photos. An outstanding decade of work, Paul. Thank you!

