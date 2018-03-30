10 Years, 10 Photos: Adventures in the Canadian Rockies
Like many mountain dwellers here in the Canadian Rockies, I had my share of “seasons” working summer or winter jobs in various locations in Banff National Park before I finally put down some roots. My first, more permanent, move to Banff was in 2008. The town has provided the ultimate base for exploring for 10 years now.
Here are 10 highlights of one decade of adventure photography in the heart of the Canadian Rockies!
1. Frozen Kingdom
Mountaineering in Mt. Robson Provincial Park
2. Into the Blue
Booming Ice Chasm, Crowsnest Pass
3. A Skier’s Dream
Ski touring at Lake O’Hara, Yoho National Park
4. Galactic Glide
Paddling on Goat Pond, Kananaskis
5. Sunrise Splash
Kayaking at Bow Lake, Banff National Park
6. Frozen Labyrinth
Robson Glacier, Mt. Robson Provincial Park
7. Ridge Ramble
Robson/Resplendent Ridge, Mt. Robson Provincial Park
8. Prisoner
Ice climbing at Panther Falls, Banff National Park
9. In the Eye of the Aurora
Ice climbing, Athabasca Glacier, Jasper National Park
10. Winter Drifter
SUP at Vermilion Lakes, Banff National Park
2 Responses to “10 Years, 10 Photos: Adventures in the Canadian Rockies”
Unbelievable images! I find myself shaking my head at your talent (and fortitude) for capturing these amazing photos. An outstanding decade of work, Paul. Thank you!
These are fabulous , wow, real pieces of art, thank you.